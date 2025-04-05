  • home icon
  "It was fast": When Kalen DeBoer opened up on last minute rush to join Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement

"It was fast": When Kalen DeBoer opened up on last minute rush to join Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Apr 05, 2025 21:02 GMT
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Kalen DeBoer has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for one season, taking over from Nick Saban, who was in the role for 17 seasons.

The time between Saban announcing his retirement and the hiring of DeBoer was only a few days.

Two weeks after his appointment as the new coach of Alabama in January of 2024, DeBoer gave an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, where he spoke about the rush with which he became the Alabama coach.

"It was fast and that's probably the unfortunate thing of all this is how quickly it happened." (6:20)
The week DeBoer was hired by the Crimson Tide was a very busy one for him. He began the week as the coach of the Washington Huskies, where he led the team in the national championship game. The Huskies lost the game to the Michigan Wolverines, but DeBoer was still in the picture for a potential spot.

Then two days later, Nick Saban, the legendary coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, announced his retirement. Bama then wasted no time in finding a replacement for Saban.

On Friday of the same week that he had coached in the national championship game, Kalen DeBoer was announced as the new Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

The move was very quick, and as he states in his interview, DeBoer did not have a lot of time to say his goodbyes properly to his Washington team. His main focus was his family, making sure that they understood what was happening, and what it would mean for them.

In all, after a rocky first few weeks with the Crimson Tide, DeBoer was able to get the team ready for the season. Alabama would go 9-4 (a below-par season by their high standards) and would miss out on a spot in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoffs.

Kalen DeBoer on the Alabama defense

Focusing on the 2025 season, DeBoer has been leading his Crimson Tide team in their spring training camp.

On Friday, he spoke to the media about how an area of strength for Bama this year would be their defensive backs.

"Both corners and safeties together have really kind of reconfigured and are playing extremely high level of football. They’re seeking out. They’re hunting the ball. They’re confident.”

Alabama is likely to need a strong defense this year to potentially fill any holes left by their weaker offense (compared to last year).

