"It is not going to fill that competitive psycho drive that he has": Dan Orlovsky drops his honest opinion on Nick Saban's College GameDay gig

Well, folks, it's official. Nick Saban has joined the cast of ESPN's College GameDay. The retired coach has taken a spot on the popular ESPN show "College GameDay," and fans will be craving Saban's expert analysis for the 2024 season and beyond.

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovksy gave his two cents on Nick Saban's new profile.

"I think he'll enjoy it, it's not going to feed that competitive need that he has ... But I think he'll enjoy it... It is not going to fill that competitive psycho drive that he has," Orlovsky said.

Nick Saban's new ESPN role

According to the Athletic, Nick Saban will also contribute to ESPN's NFL Draft coverage and will make appearances on the company's SEC Network. In a statement, Saban explained his reasoning for joining ESPN.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team, I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to ‘College GameDay,’ the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans,” Saban said.

Nick Saban is enjoying playing golf in his retirement

Nick Saban was at the WM Phoenix Open’s Annexus Pro-Am on Wednesday, hours before the announcement of his joining ESPN's College GameDay.

The legendary coach seems to be enjoying one of the pastimes he didn't have much time for while leading Alabama to national titles. Here's what he had to say about Wednesday's experience:

“It’s great to meet a new sort of group of people and be associated with events like this, where you have a lot of fun. You know, I love coaching. I love trying to help create value for players.

But you know, it was inevitable at some point in time that I was gonna have to do something else, and now hopefully, I can help the game and college football even more in retirement than before and do a lot of other things to start the next chapter of your life. I don’t want to really quit work, I just didn’t want to work all the time"

It will also be interesting to see how the rather reserved Nick Saban will adapt to the shenanigans of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee on set.