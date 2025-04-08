"It is the little things that make big things happen": Mike Norvell opens up on importance of small victories in building FSU

Mike Norvell is in reset mode to rebuild FSU into a winning team. To make that a reality, Norvell claims it's those small victories every now and then that matter the most, something he has experienced over the last five years with the program.

While speaking to Josh Pate on his podcast this week, the FSU head coach mentioned that he has been through a lot over the past two years. His biggest lesson from the bummers is that the slightest change can make a difference.

When Mike Norvell joined the program in 2020, he could only secure a three-game winning campaign, but things changed four years later when the Seminoles made it to the ACC championship and dominated with a perfect record.

“It is the little things that make the big things happen. And as we go through it, on the flip side, you know, as we’re, we’re coming off a year, you know, a couple seasons ago where we were five and seven our second year. And you know what, there were a lot of little things that happened to go into 20 & 22 where you win 10 games, where you have a three game losing streak in the middle of the season, but we’re able to flip it,” Norvell said to Pate on Monday. [Timestamp - 7:00]

He mentioned that preparing for the bigger moments is crucial, and that happens with the contribution of all the personnel who help the program grow.

“And then you go on a course of winning, you know, 19 straight, right? Those are little things, little things that were put in place in year one that were built upon year two. And then you got the extreme. You get to lift a trophy, you get to win a championship, you get a lot of awards, guys get drafted for fulfilling dreams the next year.

"Some little things that took place and it’s everybody involved, coaches, players, you know, there were some, you know, there were some good things that were done, there were some bad things, all with the right intentions,” he added.

Mike Norvell will have a new QB to start in 2025

After the 2024 debacle, it's time for redemption as the Seminoles eye a college football playoff spot in the 2025 season. With an extended playoff, the program will have a better chance to contend for the national championship.

DJ Uiagalelei will no longer be around with the team since he has enrolled for the 2025 NFL Draft. Boston College transfer Thomas Castellanos is expected to start for the team, with high school standouts Gavin Markey and Kevin Sperry as the backups. Expect nothing less than a 10-game winning season this year.

