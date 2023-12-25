"It means a lot to Ohio State" - Ryan Day comments on the importance of the Cotton Bowl to the Buckeyes

Ohio State is set to square up against Missouri on Friday in the Cotton Bowl, and Buckeyes coach Ryan Day commented on the importance of the game for his team.

Day talked about how much importance the bowl holds and expressed his excitement to be back at the Cotton Bowl.

“Winning the Cotton Bowl means a lot to the people of Ohio," Day said Saturday. "It means a lot to Ohio State. It means a lot to our team to win this game and do it the right way. And so that’s what we’re gonna do this week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“We're excited to be back at the Cotton Bowl. It is a wonderful bowl, and the hospitality here is top-notch, and our guys are excited about it. Certainly, we have a great opponent. We're very excited to have a great week of practice and get to work.”

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Ryan Day disclosed no player has opted out of the Cotton Bowl

A lot of rumors have been flying around the college football world on who and who will not be playing in the Cotton Bowl for seventh-ranked Ohio State (11-1). However, Ryan Day cleared the air on Saturday.

“Everyone's going to be here,” he said. “We have a team meeting tonight. We may have an update on that later on. But right now, no updates.

It is anticipated that wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson will participate in the bowl game before making a final decision on their future plans unless there is a last-minute alteration.

Day expects notable returns to Ohio State in 2024

Ohio State has a couple of players who are eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. However, Ryan Day believes some notable players will return to college football in 2024 instead of transitioning to the professional stage.

“I'm optimistic because I think a lot of these guys feel like there's some unfinished business here," Day said. "There's a great opportunity to come back and have a great team on all three phases and both sides of the ball."

While Day wasn't specific on who he expects to return, Ohio State has a pool of players with big draft chances ahead of 2024. This includes Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, Denzel Burke and Tommy Eichenberg.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16