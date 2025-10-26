  • home icon
  "It really pisses me off": Steve Sarkisian flames NFL insider Dianna Russini over "ridiculous" reporting of Texas HC's interest in Titans HC job

"It really pisses me off": Steve Sarkisian flames NFL insider Dianna Russini over "ridiculous" reporting of Texas HC's interest in Titans HC job

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 26, 2025 03:35 GMT
Texas v Florida - Source: Getty
Steve Sarkisian flames NFL insider Dianna Russini over "ridiculous" reporting of Texas HC's interest in Titans HC job

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed the reports from NFL insider Diana Russini about him potentially being interested in joining the Tennessee Titans in the NFL following Brian Callahan's firing. He called out the insider for this report after their victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.

"I'd love to touch on this, so bear with me for a second," Sarkisian said in the post game press conference. It really pisses me off that one person can make a report that, in turn, the entire media and sports world runs with as factual, to the point that my agency had to put a statement out, which they've never done historically. CAA, Jimmy Sexton, and Ed Marynowitz have never done that.
But I had to do that to protect my locker room and my team, and I thought it was absolutely ridiculous. I thought it was completely unprofessional of that person who put that report out. And the fact that everybody ran with it is borderline embarrassing for the media."
Steve Sarkisian is in the middle of his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns. He led the program to a Big 12 title in 2023 before becoming a part of the SEC following the recent conference alignment.

Last season, they competed for the conference championship, but unfortunately lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. Sarkisian and his team also qualified for the 12-team playoffs, where they lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal.

This season, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are 6-2 after Saturday's victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

CFB insider shared his thoughts on Steve Sarkisian's future with the Longhorns after NFL coaching job rumors

After Diana Russini's reports, former NFL star Bryant McFadden shared his perspective on Steve Sarkisian's future in Texas.

"I wouldn't be shocked, I wouldn't be surprised and I actually think he is leaving," McFadden said Saturday on 'NFL on CBS.' "The reason why I think he's leaving is, these rumors out right now? It means there is smoke to the potential fire that we will see.
"As a head coach, I could care less about the dollar amount this said player is getting if he's living up to the billing. I think Sarkisian is dealing with that currently in Texas and I think he does not want that same headache if he returns next year. Meaning certain players will be playing, regardless of if he believes that they should be in that line up."
Steve Sarkisian and his team are next scheduled to face the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 1.

