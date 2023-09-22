“It’s already personal gang hate to tell ya” – Dan Lanning not regretting his preseason comments for Colorado receives hilarious reactions on X

Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks are preparing for a clash with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, and it promises to be mouth-watering. Lanning isn't worried though, neither for the game nor the comments he made about his opponents during media day in August.

Sanders, on the other hand, has used those comments to fire up his team. The No. 19 Buffaloes (3-0) are the underdogs against the No. 10 Ducks (3-0) for the Week 4 clash, and Coach Prime will use anything he can muster to keep his high-flying start intact.

But Lanning doesn't feel that anything he said could have an impact on the game at hand. And he made sure to point that out recently.

Dan Lanning has no regrets

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning expressed no regrets about his comments about the Buffaloes during the Pac-12 Media Day in August. He clarified that he wasn't talking about the team that Deion Sanders is building in Boulder, but the history and the future of his own team.

"No, I don't regret anything that I have said for this program," Lanning said. "At the end of the day, obviously, I wasn't talking about Deion's team. I was talking about the past and the future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don't think it's gonna have any bearing on the game and the success of the game."

So, Lanning is standing firm. And the fans seem to love the rivalry he is developing with Coach Prime. His expression of not regret triggered some hilarious comments on social media.

Fans love the rivalry

As soon as the news conference finished, the fans had something to say about Lanning's bubbling rivalry with Deion Sanders. And according to many, it has turned personal.

Other fan agreed.

A fan asked Lanning to watch his back.

An Oregon fan predicted the result of the Week 4 clash.

Another fan reminded the CFB world about the Buffaloes' recent scare.

A fan took a direct swipe at Dan Lanning.

The Ducks coach was talking about what he said when the news of the Buffaloes leaving the Pac-12 came out.

"I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference," Lanning said in August. "I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

The hype is there. The rivalry is bubbling. The fans cannot wait. Who will come out on the top?

