"It's a damn good hire": Uncle Neely makes eye-catching remarks about Deion Sanders' latest move

Deion Sanders is making waves with his offseason hiring to his coaching staff. After a 9-4 campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime has been working to revamp both the team and his staff for greater success during the 2025 season.

Ad

So far this month, Deion Sanders brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as the new RB coach of the team. This hire makes him the third Hall of Fame coach on the Buffs apart from Coach Prime himself and Warren Sapp. Apart from Faulk, ex-NFL pro bowler Andre Gurode also joined the program as the assistant OL coach.

However, it has been reported that Deion Sanders is still not done with the talent he is bringing to his coaching staff. On Thursday's episode of the "DNVR Buffs Podcast," Darryl 'Uncle' Neely speculated that Coach Prime is on the verge of making another big hire this offseason. He stated that the next person speculated to join the Buffs is going to be a 'good hire' for the team.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'll tell you this guys. You know again, I think that when you look at Coach Prime and who he knows, you look at Robert Livingston and who he knows, you look at (Warren) Sapp and who he knows and you play like some tic tac toe, it's gonna be somebody credible, somebody who's gonna have a major impact that can coach and connect."

Ad

"What I love about this process this time around, this is now just a Coach Prime process but the DC is involved in it. You know, Sapp has his ear to the ground. So this is going to be someone that they believe in that can not only coach... but knows how to get guys to the next level, and knows how to connect with guys in the coaching process. Whether you've heard of that person or not.... It's a damn good hire."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders has helped revolutionize the Buffs program after arriving ahead of the 2023 season. His dedication to quality is something that has helped the program go from a 1-11 disaster in 2022 to almost missing out on a shot at the Big 12 title during the 2024 season. Thus it will be interesting to see who is this new hire by Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders reveals his plans for the upcoming NFL draft

Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur and Shilo are declaring for the 2025 NFL draft. As he gets ready to bid them farewell for their professional journey in the league, Sanders is not planning to attend the event live in Green Bay.

Ad

Last Friday, Deion Sanders appeared on the 'Nikki & Brie Show' in New Orleans. There, he opened up about his plans to spend the draft night with his sons and the student body of the University of Colorado in Boulder.

"Colorado," Coach Prime said. "We bringing the draft to us. I wanna do it in the gym. I wanna pack it with the students. Have an elaborate living-room type set on the floor that me and my son and all his loved ones that could be at, and we wanna enjoy with his teammates and the school. So they're gonna have to cut away and come to us when he gets picked." (TS- 22:00 onwards)

Ad

Deion Sanders himself had a great career in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls each with the Cowboys and the 49ers. He will now have the same expectations from his sons who are looking to create their own legacy in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place