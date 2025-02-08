“It’s a different monster”: Former Heisman winner Cam Newton campaigns for Travis Hunter, sends clear message to NFL GMs

Two-way Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is projected to be among most draft experts' top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft. It is not hard to understand why. Hunter was the Heisman Trophy winner this season for his excellent play as a wide receiver and a cornerback.

Hunter has not stayed out of the spotlight and is in New Orleans to watch the Super Bowl. Hunter also regularly hosts a podcast, "The Travis Hunter Show." He has a mobile podcast set up that he brought to New Orleans. On his show on Friday, he had former Heisman winner and NFL MVP QB Cam Newton as a guest.

On the show, Newton gave Hunter some advice as someone who knows what it is like to join a team after being the first pick in the draft. He spoke about how Hunter is now starting in the NFL and how it is a different monster. He will need to focus some time on building his brand so that his team can sell more tickets.

"Generational for you. It's like, it's a different monster now because now you gotta sell tickets," Newton said (Timestamp: 10:03). "How does he impact the ticket sales? Do you give our fanbase the confidence that when they, 'with the first pick,' and when they hear your name called, it's like 'what.' You have that kind of cachet, not a lot of players have that kind of cachet. It's now gonna be up to you to really perform. So, that's what it is."

Newton made it clear to NFL GMs that he thinks that Hunter has a superstar quality to him.

Travis Hunter talks about his first impression of Cam Newton

Cam Newton is known for wearing crazy outfits and his bombastic personality. However, when Travis Hunter was asked by his co-host what his first impression of Newton was, he had something else on his mind.

"He's tall as hell," Hunter said (Timestamp: 10:55). "I asked you for a picture right? It was in Georgia."

The two had met briefly at a seven-on-seven tournament before the 2024 season.

After the Super Bowl, all NFL eyes will move away from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles to the 2025 NFL draft. Travis Hunter is expected to be one of the top picks in the draft. If a team is not interested in drafting a QB, there is a strong chance they could take Hunter.

