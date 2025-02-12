“It's exciting to see”: When Jalen Hurts heaped praise on Alabama star Jalen Milroe during a press conference

Ahead of Alabama's SEC championship game against Georgia in the 2023 college football season, Jalen Hurts had high praises for Jalen Milroe. Having been in the same situation in Tuscaloosa, he understood how the quarterback rose to overcome the challenges.

Milroe struggled at the start of the 2023 season, failing to meet the standard Alabama has had in the previous years. However, he improved as the season progressed, leading the Crimson Tide to the conference title game against the Bulldogs.

In an NFL press conference ahead of the game, Hurts was optimistic about his alma mater's quarterback, commending him for taking his chances when he had them during the season.

“I’ve been keeping up with the things that Alabama’s been doing and how Milroe’s been playing,” Hurts said. “It’s exciting to see what he’s been able to do and take advantage of his opportunities when his phone has rang earlier in the year. Excited for him, pulling for him, obviously.”

Jalen Hurts once again commended Jalen Milroe after the SEC championship victory

Jalen Hurts once again had good words for Jalen Milroe after Alabama defeated Georgia in the 2023 SEC title game. He took a nostalgic moment to commend Milroe after observing the quarterback’s performance from afar following his alma mater's SEC championship victory.

“He’s had a great year,” Hurts said. “He’s always been a very special player. He’s a Texas kid. And he’s just continued to grow and grow and grow, and it’s been really, really nice to watch.”

“So I’ve been supporting him from a distance, and I’m happy to see him getting into the Final Four. I’m happy to see him have the opportunity to lead his team and hopefully get a national title, so all my support goes to him,” he added.

The victory over Georgia earned Alabama a place in the College Football Playoff, where they faced Michigan in the Rose Bowl. Milroe was able to write a heroic story about his transition during the season. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Aside from their connection from growing up in Texas, Hurts and Milroe are two quarterbacks who faced significant challenges in their starting roles in Alabama. However, both overcame and led the Crimson Tide to something significant. They both left Tuscaloosa with an indelible mark on the program.

