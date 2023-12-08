“It's not fair to leave an SEC champion out” - Jason Kelce backs Alabama's selection while showing pity for FSU

NFL players Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce weighed in on the CFP selection, with both supporting Alabama's inclusion but criticizing the reasoning behind Florida State's exclusion.

On "New Heights," Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs expressed sympathy for Florida State's exclusion.

Nonetheless, Jason explained why he believed it would have been unfair to leave out the SEC champion, Alabama in the hotly debated topic.

"It's not fair in my mind to leave an SEC champion out," the Eagles center said. "This is the problem with the playoff situation."

He acknowledged the difficulties with the playoff system:

"No matter how many teams you have, there's going to be someone who has a case for being in it."

In the SEC-Alabama bubble, Jason Kelce extends empathy towards FSU

While Jason Kelce believed that a Southeastern Conference champion should never be left out, he shared empathy for fourth-ranked Florida State (13-0), who finished the regular season undefeated but was ultimately excluded from the four-team playoff.

"This year, there was a very high case for Florida State," Jason said.

This was not all. Jason Kelce called into question the College Football Playoff selection committee's decision.

"I just don't like the reason they gave for Florida State not being included: 'Florida State is a different team than they were the first 11 weeks. If you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, they're a different team,’" Jason Kelce said.

"Did Florida State earn the right to go into the playoffs? I don't care who their quarterback is now. I don't care who their coach is now. That team and that group of players, did they earn the right to go there?"

The exclusion of Florida State was significant as it marked the first time that an undefeated Power Five conference champion had been left out of the CFP, which began in 2014.

It also came as a disappointment for the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-1), who were knocked out by Alabama in the SEC championship game.

The 13-member CFP committee evaluated Florida State's fifth position

After deliberating and evaluating the top teams in college football, the College Football Playoff selection committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the four squads for the semifinals.

The 13-member CFP committee, consisting of eight athletic directors, two retired coaches, two former players and a former national sportswriter, made the final decision. Florida State finished fifth, and Georgia came in at sixth in the final rankings.

The two semifinal games will take place on Jan. 1, with Michigan, the top-ranked team, facing off against Alabama, the fourth seed, in the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.

At 8:45 p.m. Eastern time. also on ESPN, Washington, seeded second, will clash with Texas, slotting in third, in the Sugar Bowl.

The victors of these battles will move on to the College Football Playoff championship game, scheduled to unfold on Jan. 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston.