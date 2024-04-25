"It's going down": Rapper Boosie BadAzz announces plans to perform at Deion Sanders' "Prime's Got Talent" show

Deion Sanders is set to make another impact on the University of Colorado campus. The Buffaloes football head coach is set to introduce a talent hunt show known as “Prime's Got Talent” to help scout the students with amazing talent within the university campus.

The talent hunt show is set to witness the performances of top stars. Deion Sanders has brought many celebrities to Boulder since he arrived and this is not a surprise. Rapper Bossie BadAzz announced on Wednesday that he will be performing at the show, taking place on Apr. 25.

“This Thursday, it's going down,” Bossie BadAzz said in the video. “Bossie in Boulder, BadAzz in Boulder. It’s going down.”

Deion Sanders remains unfazed despite news of players transferring from Colorado

Since the spring transfer portal opened up, there's been an exodus of players from the Colorado roster. Deion Sanders insists there's nothing to be worried about and his team is good but one. There’s a lot of concern among fans, considering the amount of talent they've lost.

Cornerback Cormani McClain, running back Dylan Edwards and right tackle Savion Washington are notable names that have hit the portal. Although the program has already welcomed a couple of talents this offseason, there seems to be a lot of work for the Colorado recruiting team.

The Buffaloes have added some key talents from the draft ahead of the upcoming season. Deion Sanders has made it known that the recruitment team is working to bring in more players and there's nothing to worry about with those that left.

Will Deion Sanders get it right with Colorado in 2024?

After inheriting a 1-11 team, Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 4-8 record in the 2023 season. The team started well with three straight wins before managing to win just one in the last nine.

It is to be seen if Sanders and Colorado are ready to write a different story in 2024. There’s been a lot of attention on the program since the coach arrived in Boulder. Having recorded significant success at Jackson State, Coach Prime will look to replicate that at Colorado

The minimum the Buffaloes have to achieve in the 2024 season is a postseason bowl berth, which they missed out on last season. This will require them to win at least six games with a .500 winning percentage. There’s a lot to be fulfilled at the program in the upcoming season.