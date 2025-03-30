"It's kind of been a dream school": 5-star prospect Honor Fa'alave-Johnson expresses his feelings on Dan Lanning's Oregon

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is one of the most sought-after prospects in the Class of 2027. According to the 247Sports composite ranking, he is the No. 7 prospect in the class and the No. 1 athlete. This has seen him secure a lot of offers from reputable college football programs.

Fa’alave-Johnson has scholarship offers from top programs like USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. However, Oregon seems to have the edge in securing his commitment.

In a recent interview with 247Sports, he openly expressed his admiration for the Ducks.

"It's been really good to build relationships with the coaches there, see the program up close, and I'm excited to watch practice,” Fa'alave-Johnson said.

“It's kind of been a dream school of mine for a while and been really cool to get both sides of the coaching staff sending me signals. Some want me on offense, others want me on defense, and we're still figuring all that out as a family.”

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson played in different positions for Catholic Cathedral High School in San Diego, California. These include running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety. It remains to be seen what position he will eventually play in college football as coaches continue to lure him.

The Ducks are currently ranked No. 6 in the class of 2027 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. However, they are bound to move up in the next couple of months as the program continues to gain momentum in the trail of Fa’alave-Johnson and a host of other top targets.

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson outlines his recruiting visit schedule

While speaking in a recent interview with 247Sports, Honor Fa'alave-Johnson disclosed what his recruiting visit would look like in the next couple of months. The athlete will be out visiting teams during spring and summer and should make some visits when the season commences in the fall.

“I'm headed back to USC on April 5 to check out spring practice and then going up to Oregon for a few days beginning on April 18,” Fa'alave-Johnson said. “I also know I eventually want to get out to Arizona and Arizona State, as well as Washington, Ohio State, and Texas,"

As it stands, Honor Fa'alave-Johnson looks like he will commit to Oregon sometime later this year or early next year. However, the recruiting trail has become largely unpredictable in the last few years due to the advent of NIL, bringing a level of uncertainty to what looks likely.

