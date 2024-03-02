"It s**ks": Jordan Travis rues controversial exclusion of Florida State from College Football Playoff

Florida State was controversially left out of the College Football Playoff last season following Jordan Travis' injury. The CFP Selection Committee deemed the Seminoles not good enough in the absence of the quarterback despite winning the ACC championship undefeated.

During his media availability at the NFL Combine on Friday, Travis responded to inquiries regarding the implications of his injury on the Florida State team last season.

He addressed the challenges associated with the exclusion in both emotional and psychological aspects.

“It s**ks. It does s**k,” Jordan Travis said at the Combine. "But at the end of the day, you got to control what you can control. I learned that throughout my life, throughout my career. So, I just try to keep my head down and try not to listen to the outside noise."

Moving on from the disappointment

Jordan Travis' career at Florida State had a disappointing end. Apart from his injury, he did have the opportunity to see the Seminoles challenge for the ultimate goal.

Nonetheless, the quarterback believes he and his teammates have moved on and are wishing the team well:

"This Florida State team was really special. I think we’re seeing that at the Combine here, with the athletes and just the people that we have here on the field, but you can’t control that.

"So, we’ve got to move past that, and I look forward to seeing Florida State win a lot of football games."

The Seminoles will try to repeat their dominance in 2024 in the ACC despite their intention to leave the conference. With the introduction of a more inclusive 12-team playoff next season, Florida State has a much better chance of making the playoffs.

Jordan Travis off his walking boot

The leg fracture Jordan Travis suffered against North Alabama in November has seen him wear a walking boot on the road to recovery. He got off the boot a week before his trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

"I got out of my boot about a week ago, so it's pretty special. I'm so thankful to wake up every single day and look down at my shoes - I'm so grateful.

"It's been a journey, for sure, and my family has helped me get through it. I should be ready by May - that's my goal - May, June, so I'm ready for it."

A couple of NFL teams questioned him on his status for his rookie season while he met them at the Combine. Without a doubt, Travis is set for a new challenge on the professional stage after two seasons with the Seminoles.