“It’s the reality of the position”: Quinn Ewers gets real on competing with Arch Manning during his stint at Texas

Quinn Ewers is headed to the 2025 NFL draft after finishing his college career with the Texas Longhorns. Although he still had one year of eligibility left, he opted to enter the draft. There was speculation that he might opt to transfer after the year to improve his draft stock, but he ultimately decided to start his professional career.

Texas had one of the most competitive quarterback rooms in the nation with Ewers and Arch Manning. Manning played behind Ewers for two seasons, but there was speculation that he could win the starting job last season. Ultimately, Ewers kept the job and led the Longhorns to a college football playoff semifinal appearance.

The NFL Combine started on Thursday, and as a result, players attending had media availabilities. Quinn Ewers had an availability on Friday morning. He was asked about competing with Arch Manning this past season.

"For sure, for sure, I mean, it's says in the Bible iron sharpens iron," Ewers said. "So it was good for me and him to kind of work together and I mean we're both competing for the same job but us being pals off the field was good for us as well.

"And like you said I wouldn't trade any of that because it's the reality of the position. There's always gonna be a big name in the room or around the room. So, I'm glad that he was a part of our team and I'm glad that I had to hear about it as well."

While Quinn Ewers was the starter this past season, there were rumors that he would not start for Texas next season if he opted to return to the team.

Arch Manning was going to be the starter regardless. As a result, if he wanted to return to college, he would have needed to transfer. He decided to enter the NFL draft rather than transferring.

What is Quinn Ewers' draft ranking?

Quinn Ewers is not expected to be a first-round pick, but when he will be drafted is up in the air. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 8-ranked QB whereas ESPN has him as the No. 4-ranked QB.

In a weak draft class, if a team views him as a top five quarterback in his class, as ESPN indicates, it would not be surprising to see him rise to the second or third round. However, if he falls closer to where PFF ranks him, he will likely be a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

