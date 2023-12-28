"It's a terrible system" - Lane Kiffin calls out college football transfer portal schedule for being active in regular season

College football coaches are facing a mid-season headache, with the December transfer portal window throwing wrenches into their playoff plans. On3 reports that coach Lane Kiffin of the Ole Miss Rebels has called the system "terrible," likening it to pro sports free agency erupting before the playoffs.

Kiffin said that the current system lets players weigh options – stay, leave or explore – while the season still roars on. That creates a messy scenario where other coaches can swoop in and poach players mid-stride, turning the whole thing into a "really bad system," as Kiffin put it.

"It’s a terrible system... I wouldn’t think any other sports have ever set up a system where free agency starts while the season is still going," said the Rebels coach.

On the transfer portal, college football calendar, he paints a vivid picture.

“It would be like before the NFC or AFC playoffs start in a couple weeks, all of a sudden, hey, free agency the week before opens,” said Kiffin. “So you can start recruiting other people’s players and fly them on trips and get them to transfer. So really, in a really bad system."

Despite his strong words, Ole Miss has thrived in this very system, scooping up two top-five transfer recruits. They snagged Walter Nolen, a former five-star and the top two edge rushers, Princely Umanmielen and Tyler Baron.

The haul puts them at the top of the transfer class rankings, ahead of Colorado and Louisville. The transfer portal window slams shut on Jan. 2, except for teams playing in later bowl games, who get a five-day grace period.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels rule the 2024 transfer portal

Hold onto your helmets, Ole Miss fans. The Rebels are dominating the 2024 Transfer Portal as of Dec. 24, grabbing the coveted No. 1 spot in the national rankings.

As reported by therebelwalk.com, look at these catches:

Antwane "Juice" Wells, the nation's No. 1 transfer wide receiver, is a Rebel.

Tennessee's two-year starting safety, Tamarion McDonald, has chosen Ole Miss.

Deion Smith, the No. 1 JUCO wide receiver, is bringing his explosive talent to Oxford.

Chris Paul Jr., the No. 1 transfer portal linebacker from Arkansas, is joining the Rebel defense.

Don't forget Key Lawrence, Oklahoma's safety commit, who has also pledged his allegiance to the red and blue.

With these high-caliber additions along with more on the list, Ole Miss is shaping up to be a real contender in 2024.

