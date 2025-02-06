"Jalen Midroe can't say sh*t": CFB fans in splits as Alabama QB defends SEC supremacy during Super Bowl week

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe showcased his loyalty to the SEC conference during Super Bowl week. After four seasons with the Crimson Tide, he is now preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Amidst his preparations for his professional career, Milroe appeared on USA Today Sports for an interview on Thursday. During the interaction, the host stated that the last two CFP national championships went to the Big 10 despite Milroe believing that the SEC is the toughest conference to play in.

Milroe defended the competitiveness of the SEC and the toughness of their schedule compared to the other conferences. He made his point by talking about ranked wins for other conferences while also stating that in the SEC, each team needs to play at their full potential every week.

"How many ranked wins do they (Big 10) have?" Milroe questioned. "What was the strength of their schedule?.... But if you go to the SEC, you'll see that each and every week that's competitive ..... I'm just letting you know ... The difference between other conferences and the SEC is the competitiveness each and every week that you have to play."

College football fans online reacted to Milroe's comments about the SEC being the most competitive conference.

"Jalen Midroe can't say s**t", one fan said.

"Sorry but the B1G runs college football," another fan commented.

"But yeah the team in the Big Ten beat the best SEC team," a fan argued.

"Yea OK. Big Ten went 6-4 vs the SEC teams this season lol," another fan said.

"Jalen Milore has to much Bama in him!" a fan commented.

"You got Jalen!!" a fan said.

In the first year of the 12-team playoffs, only three SEC teams qualified while the Crimson Tide were eliminated from contention following a 9-4 campaign. The Tennessee Volunteers lost in the first round to Ohio State whereas SEC champs Georgia received a first-round bye.

Georgia was eliminated in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal by Notre Dame. The Texas Longhorns joined the SEC during the 2024 season and made it to the semifinals but their hunt for a natty was cut short by Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic who eventually ended up being crowned as the natty champs.

Jalen Milroe has an unfiltered response about switching positions in the NFL

Jalen Milroe served as a backup to Bryce Young during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was named as the starter during the 2023 season when he led the team to an SEC championship and a playoff spot while recording 2,834 yards and 23 TDs passing.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Milroe for the 2024 season. He racked up 2,844 yards and 16 TDs passing along with 11 interceptions. On Wednesday, Milroe appeared on the 'Pro Football Talk' show where he was asked if he would consider switching positions in the NFL.

"It's always at quarterback," Milroe said. "Of course, the questions asked, switching positions and stuff like that. What can I do? You don't ask a zebra to be a dog."

Jalen Milroe's draft stock fell after an underwhelming end to his collegiate career. Experts now project him to be a late first-round to second-round pick in April. It will be interesting to see which team decides to put their faith in his dual-threat abilities in the NFL.

