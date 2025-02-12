Jalen Milroe breaks silence on Senior Bowl struggles ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Jalen Milroe had a brief but notable college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide as their starting quarterback for the last two seasons, leading them to a CFP semifinal in one of those years (2023).

Milroe will not be returning to the Crimson Tide in 2025 as he has declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Although he was a redshirt junior last season, he was eligible for the Senior Bowl. Milroe struggled in the game, going 3-for-5 for 21 yards and getting sacked three times.

During a live stream by "GoJo and Golic" on Feb. 6, he spoke about his plans for the draft after his Senior Bowl struggles during the Senior Bowl:

"I try to narrow my focus to just each day. Just trying to attack each and every day and seize every opportunity to get better."

The Senior Bowl performance capped off a week of struggles for the Alabama quarterback. Reports from the NFL Rookie Watch social media accounts said that the struggles that were seen during the game were only the tip of the iceberg.

"Milroe reportedly ‘struggled’ much of practice, throwing INTs, skipping balls, and having issues with accuracy all day long. At one point, Milroe reportedly missed 8 throws in a row during 1-on-1 drills."

This performance and the reports about Milroe struggling during practice will not benefit his draft stock. His quarterback class is already being seen as poor with only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders being seen as the stars in the class.

Additionally, with only a small number of teams looking to draft a QB, Milroe's stock is likely to fall with the performance.

Jalen Milroe's Draft Stock

How did Jalen Milroe's Senior Bowl performance affect his draft stock? Coming into the Senior Bowl, it had been widely reported that Milroe was going to go in the second round and could rise to the first round if things went his way. However, after his play in Mobile, Alabama, Milroe's draft stock has fallen.

NFL Draft Buzz now ranks him as the fifth-best quarterback in the class (with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart making the biggest improvement). During an appearance on the "Paul Finebaum Show" in January, ESPN's draft analyst Louis Riddick said that Milroe is going to be taken in the fourth round.

