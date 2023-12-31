Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Jalen Milroe, who is preparing to face Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential, recently named his favorite quarterback ever at Alabama as he is preparing to take down J.J. McCarthy, who finished 10th in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting.

What quarterback does Milroe like the most, and what's his favorite moment with that quarterback? Let's explore his response.

Who is Jalen Milroe’s favorite quarterback?

Alabama’s upcoming playoff game against Michigan is fast approaching. In a press conference, when Milroe was asked about his favorite quarterback ever at Alabama, he replied:

“That’s a hard one. That has to be Jalen Hurts, my favorite quarterback ever, Jalen Hurts.”

The quarterback also shared his favorite moment from Hurts’ time at Alabama, which was seeing him at the Super Bowl (LVII) last year (2023).

Hurts, who currently plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, was famously benched in the national championship game in 2018 for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide’s comeback win against Georgia.

Both Milroe and Hurts hail from the Houston area. He recently said during the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland event on Wednesda:

“Jalen Hurts is my true inspiration because through anything he always kept a smile on his face and a chip on his shoulder”

In 2019, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma and was the Heisman Trophy runner-up to Joe Burrow.

J.J. McCarthy or Jalen Milroe, who's the best?

Quarterback JJ McCarthy

The upcoming Rose Bowl game will feature two mobile quarterbacks from Michigan and Alabama.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy is a highly athletic quarterback, standing at 6’3" tall and weighing 196 lbs. He has exceptional speed and arm strength, making him a valuable asset for schemes that leverage his mobility and play-making abilities.

His ability to extend a play will be crucial in deciding the game, allowing receivers more time to get separation against Alabama’s elite secondary.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe

On the other hand, Jalen Milroe, Alabama’s quarterback, is a dual-threat quarterback with rhythmical footwork and explosive speed. He stands at 6’2" tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Milroe is effective in RPO plays and designed runs and has a draft grade of low-level starter potential. His skill set will be a key factor in Alabama’s offensive strategy.

In the 2023 season, Milroe threw for 2,718 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, earning a QBR of 83.4 (ESPN ranked 9th), while McCarthy had 2,630 yards, 19 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, and a QBR of 89.3 (ESPN ranked 3rd).

J.J. McCarthy, who has a higher quarterback rating, appears to have performed better than Jalen Milroe in the 2023 season.

