Jalen Milroe is one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. However, due to the scouts’ confidence in his rushing abilities and some doubts about his throwing, there is speculation about a position switch before entering the pros.

On NBC’s pre-Super Bowl show with Mike Florio and Chris Simms on Wednesday, Milroe was questioned on the possibility of making a change. The Alabama player gave a bold response, reinstating his commitment to play at quarterback in the NFL.

“It's always a quarterback,” Milroe said while answering a question on position change. “Of course, the question is asked. Switching position, stuff like that. What I can do, but you don’t ask a zebra to be a dog.”

Switching positions is a recurring topic for Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe has been at the center of discussions regarding a potential position change before this time. During his early years at Alabama, former offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien explored the possibility of transitioning him to a different role within the team.

However, Milroe was adamant about playing the position and remained confident in his ability to do that. He succeeded Bryce Young as the Crimson Tide's starting running back and made a notable impact.

“All my life, even when I was in college,” Milroe said ahead of the Rose Bowl in late 2023. “My own offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told me I shouldn’t play quarterback. So, there’s a lot of things I can have motivation on, and that’s something I have motivation on.”

NFL scouts still see Milroe playing as a quarterback

While at the Senior Bowl last week, ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates voiced the consensus opinion of NFL scouts about Jalen Milroe switching positions. They believe he will fare well as a quarterback in the NFL.

“We’re all-in on quarterback for Jalen Milroe. … I understand why people ask these questions," Yates said. "It’s a natural one to ask since he might be as fast as any running back he’s on the same field with this afternoon. But it’s all been quarterback-focused for Jalen.

“The tricky part about Jalen is that it’s not that he’s incapable of making specific types of throws, he’s not the best rhythm passer yet, it’s just that he doesn’t do it frequently enough.”

The predraft debate surrounding quarterbacks with elite rushing ability potentially switching positions is nothing new. In 2018, some draft analysts speculated that Lamar Jackson would be better suited as a wide receiver coming out of Louisville.

However, Jackson remained steadfast in his desire to play quarterback — and history has since validated his decision, as he went on to become a two-time NFL MVP and one of the league’s most dynamic signal-callers for the Baltimore Ravens.

