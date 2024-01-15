Jedd Fisch being named Kalen DeBoer's replacement in Washington triggers enraged reactions from Arizona fans: "No loyalty at all" "Traitor"

After Kalen DeBoer's departure to replace the retired Nick Saban in Alabama, the Washington Huskies have finalized former Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch as DeBoer's successor. As per sources, Washington AD Troy Dannen had a second interview with Fisch before finalizing him as the ideal DeBoer replacement.

However, Jedd Fisch's departure after spending three seasons with Arizona, including a 10-3 campaign in 2023 and an Alamo Bowl win, has sparked outrage among Wildcats fans.

Fisch was hired by Arizona in 2021, and in his third season with the team, he led them to an 11th-ranked AP poll finish in 2023, their highest rank since 1998.

Many believe that Fisch would continue to stay in Arizona and build on this momentum he had created.

However, after being announced the new coach of Washington, fans took to social media to call out Fisch for leaving the Wildcats. Some even went as far as to call him a traitor.

"No loyalty at all," one tweeted.

"Traitor"

Here are a few more fans reactions on X following Fisch's departure from the Arizona Wildcats:

The reason why fans are unhappy with Fisch is because he had promised to build the Arizona Wildcats football team in the long term. The Wildcats just had their best season under him in 2023. So, leaving in the immediate aftermath did not sit well with many.

Jedd Fisch's meeting with Arizona before departure reportedly lasted just three minutes

According to reports, when Fisch met up with his players to announce his departure, the meeting lasted just three minutes.

A video of players leaving the building after the meeting is going viral on social media, where it looks like they were dejected with the coach's departure to join the Huskies.

According to sources, Fisch's buyout from Arizona is estimated to be worth $5.5 million. That's less than half of the $12 million the team is set to receive from Alabama for acquiring Kalen DeBoer.

