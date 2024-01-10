“Jesse Minter's defense has been phenomenal” - Former Colts safety has special mention for Michigan DC after Wolverines dominate 2023 CFB season

The Michigan Wolverines left no doubt in anyone’s mind that they’re the best team in college football. The Wolverines defeated all 15 opponents they faced this season, with their offense averaging 35.9 points per game, the 15th highest nationally. The Michigan defense, meanwhile, allowed the fewest points per game, at just 9.5.

Former Indianapolis Colts safety Darius Butler reserved special praise for the Wolverines’ defense. On the Pat McAfee Show, Butler hailed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and his work with the Wolverines.

“Jesse Minter’s defense has been phenomenal all year long, wire to wire, just like the offense, you know," he said. "They're not going to give up the big plays.”

Jesse Minter’s journey to Michigan defensive coordinator

Jesse Minter joined Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff in February 2022 as the defensive coordinator. He arrived with a wealth of experience acquired in over a decade of coaching.

He began his career as a defensive intern for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2006. He then moved to Cincinnati, where he served as a graduate assistant before his first substantive assistant coaching role as a linebackers coach at Indiana State.

His journey took him to the NFL, where he was a defensive analyst for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he returned to college football in due course, coaching Vanderbilt’s defense and safety in 2021.

Minter took charge of the Wolverines as interim head coach during Harbaugh’s absence this season due to suspension. He led the Wolverines in their season opener against the East Carolina Pirates, winning the game 30-3. It was Minter’s only game as coach, and the win means he has a perfect record of 1-0.

Amidst rumors that Harbaugh might be leaving Michigan for the NFL, Minter’s future following the national championship victory may not be set in stone. However, his impressive run in charge of the Wolverines’ defense is a highlight on his resume.