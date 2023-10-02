Jim Harbaugh’s son reacts to Michigan's effortless 45-7 success in Week 5: “Such a lovely stress-free weekend for the fam”

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines cruised to a 45-7 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 5 of college football action.

The massive win on Saturday afternoon moved the Wolverines to a perfect 5-0 record and solidified their claim as one of the best teams in the country alongside the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.

Coach Harbaugh's son, James Harbaugh, couldn't help but delight at the routine win. He posted an Instagram picture that captured the mood of the Harbaughs and the Michigan fans with the caption:

“Such a lovely stress-free weekend for the fam.”

James Harbaugh studied Music, Theatre and Dance at Michigan. He revealed in a 2017 interview that he told his father he was gay in a text message right after Donald Trump had been elected president.

The Jim Harbaugh conundrum

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has had a fraught relationship with the program. He has been linked with several NFL jobs, the most solid being the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, for which he even interviewed.

Earlier this year, he was linked with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, although he ultimately did not make the switch.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy revived the rumors linking Harbaugh to an NFL job—this time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. McElroy explained the reasoning behind the talk in an "Always College Football Podcast" episode.

“When it comes to Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL, I think there’s always validity,” McElroy said. “Jim Harbaugh has seen his brother win a Super Bowl and Jim Harbaugh was five yards away from potentially winning a Super Bowl.

“It’s not that he doesn’t love his job at Michigan, but if the opportunity presents itself to go back to the NFL, I think there’s always gonna be validity.”

Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension at the start of this season in the hopes that it would lessen any potential penalty by the NCAA for recruiting violations during the dead period at the height of the pandemic.

When Michigan decided to suspend him, Harbaugh did not sound pleased with it and conveyed a different opinion during an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

"Don't want to go into how it was conveyed, but it was conveyed and I respect his decision," Harbaugh said. "I've heard people comment it's a slap on the wrist, (to me) it's more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder."

Whether these niggling issues, the increased complexity of college football and the attraction of the NFL could push Harbaugh towards the NFL remains to be seen. For now, he has a national championship to bring back to Ann Arbor.