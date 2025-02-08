Jim Knowles believes it is important to win players' "trust" to become successful

Jim Knowles is gearing up for a new challenge this season as he transitions from Ohio State to Penn State. The veteran coach has become one of the most influential assistant coaches in college football, and his impact on the Nittany Lions' defense will be closely watched.

Penn State had plenty of reasons for targeting Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator, and one key factor was his ability to build strong relationships with his players.

During his introductory press conference at Penn State, Knowles emphasized the importance of that connection, explaining how it helps create a cohesive and motivated defensive unit.

“The players, they have to trust you,” Knowles said. “They have to know that you care about all of their personal situations, and they have to trust that you have their best interest at heart. You build that, right? That doesn’t come right away. You can’t do it all the time by just being their friend all the time.

"There are times when you have to be the one who’s pushing the discipline, and holding them accountable. But then, once they know that you’re accountable — those situations that come up where I make a mistake or something happens within the defense that’s not their fault. I think it’s important, it’s always been with me, with the players, with accepting responsibility.”

Jim Knowles stresses the importance of taking responsibility

Taking responsibility when it is required is a sign of a good leader. This is something Jim Knowles considers very important in dealing with his players. The veteran coach believes not blaming the individual players after a loss or a bad play can help foster success in a team.

He said:

"Once they see that you’re not going to point the finger at them, that you’re going to say, ‘Hey, that was my fault. I didn’t train you correctly. They ran a play that we weren’t prepared for, or a formation that I didn’t have you ready for,’ I think that builds a lot of credibility, and a lot of trust.

"Then, you know, when times get tough, they know that you’re gonna fix things, and you’re gonna put them in the right positions, You’re not just gonna say, ‘Well, you know, you’ve gotta win. You got beat.’ I don’t do that. You know, I want to make sure that they know that I’m going to give them every chance to succeed, and they trust that.”

Knowles will orchestrate a Penn State defense that has been among the nation’s elite in recent years.

Over the past four seasons, the Nittany Lions have consistently ranked in the Top 10 defenses in the nation. They boast a suffocating unit that has surrendered just 16.4 points per game while limiting opponents to an average of 304.7 yards.

