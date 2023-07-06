Arch Manning joined the Texas Longhorns as the top overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Despite this, the quarterback is unlikely to make his college football debut until next year as he is expected to redshirt his true freshman season.

Manning is reportedly set to enter the 2023 season as the Longhorns QB3, behind starter Quinn Ewers and backup Maalik Murphy.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports reported that Arch Manning's plan has been to serve as the third-string quarterback all along, stating:

"Quinn’s probably going to be gone after this year because he can be so then it becomes a question of Maalik and Arch. Arch went there to sit for a year. This notion that he might play this year, I think, is unfounded.

"At least, those are the conversations I’ve had behind the scenes was that part of why he picked Texas is that he didn’t have to play right away. So I think the conversation about his battle and getting on the field is a year away." [h/t On3 Sports]

While Arch Manning has plenty of hype and large expectations, it is common for quarterbacks to redshirt their true freshman season as they get acclimated to the college game. Ewers will likely enter the 2024 NFL Draft, opening the door for Manning to take over as the Longhorns quarterback.

How is Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning's relationship?

While Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning were expected to compete for the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback job, that has not affected their relationship off the field.

Ewers discussed his relationship with Manning at the Manning Passing Academy, stating:

"Me and Arch are great buddies. I’ve known him. I got to know him pretty well in the recruiting process. We’ve only grown in our relationship. Like you said, we have a great relationship. We get along well.

"The whole quarterback room is just such a great group of guys. No one is trying to undercut somebody or try to get ahead in certain ways. We are just a good group of guys, great buddies. We’ve been hanging out together. Those are like my best friends, the people in the quarterback room." [h/t On3 Sports]

Ewers showed flashes of becoming a great quarterback last season, however, he also had his share of struggles. The top overall prospect of the 2021 recruiting class is currently listed as one of the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

