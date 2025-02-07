Jordan Seaton calls out Shedeur & Deion Sanders Jr. for not answering his calls as they attend 2025 NFL Honors with Coach Prime

Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr. attended Thursday night's 2025 NFL Honors ceremony along with their father, Deion Sanders, who is also known as "Coach Prime." While they were wandering around the event meeting various people, Well Off Media, which is owned by Deion Sanders Jr., recorded them.

At one point during the event, the Sanders brothers, along with some of their friends, went into a trailer to relax for a little bit. While inside, they were called by Shedeur Sanders' Colorado teammate, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton called to tell them he was upset that he was not at the event with them. What followed was a funny exchange between Seaton and Shedeur Sanders.

"Nah, y'all some peons too, bruh. I told you I was finna come out there and nobody knows how to answer their phone now," Seaton said (5:34).

"You ain't never told nobody, who you text? You just talking," Sanders responded.

"Nah nobody know how to answer they phone now," Seaton said.

Sanders then went on to explain why it would not have been worth it for Jordan Seaton to travel with them to the NFL Honors in New Orleans.

"You wouldn't want to come out here," Sanders said. "Nah because what I'm saying is the stuff you would want to do, it's not worth it. You know how much bread you gonna spend. And then not make no money, so you really wasting your time."

Jordan Seaton is a freshman at the University of Colorado who came to the Buffaloes in a shocking move before last season. He was a five-star recruit and top-20 prospect nationally but decided to sign at Colorado. He chose to come to play under Deion Sanders, reportedly turning down NIL offers of over $1 million.

Shedeur Sanders makes his Super Bowl pick

Shedeur Sanders was at the NFL Honors on Thursday night, but he made his Super Bowl pick a few days before. On Tuesday, he told an interviewer that he was picking the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I got the Eagles," Sanders said. "I want Jalen Hurts to win, bro. He has a good story. I like him, I like Patrick for sure but, I don't know I just want the Eagles to win. I think they can because the most important thing in football is being able to run the ball."

The Super Bowl is scheduled to kick off on Sunday from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. ET.

