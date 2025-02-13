Josh Pate explains why Super Bowl champ Jalen Hurts is his favorite CFB player of all time

Analyst Josh Pate said Jalen Hurts is his favorite college football player of all time. Hurts played college football at Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs and was named Super Bowl MVP.

On Wednesday's episode of "College Football Show," Pate said:

"I've come to realize Jalen Hurts is my favorite football player of all time. He's active; he's still playing. I do not really care. Short of a massive scandal, Jalen Hurts will go down as my favorite player of all time. ... He wasn't supposed to start at Alabama." (0:50)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pate praised Hurts for his resilience throughout college, noting his decision not to transfer from Alabama immediately. Hurts replaced injured Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 SEC Championship Game and led Alabama to a comeback win.

Hurts completed 7-of-9 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 28 yards and a TD.

Pate added that Hurts had to take the hard road to get to where he is while also being a great human being.

Jalen Hurts named Super Bowl MVP

Jalen Hurts had been criticized for his quarterback play, but in the Super Bowl LIX, he was dominant. Hurts was named MVP after going 17-for-22 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 72 yards and a touchdown.

After being named MVP, Hurts said he's the same guy he always has been.

“I’ll always be the same guy,” Hurts said, via Sportsnet. “I was telling someone that I’m the same kid that came to a national championship and lost, went back and got benched and had to transfer and had to go through this unprecedented journey. ... It all began with greater leadership and doing it the right way.”

Hurts was a Round 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback