Josh Pate names the one position under Matt Rhule with "huge expectations" after DC loss

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have undergone significant changes this offseason. In Rhule's second season as coach, he improved Nebraska's record to 7-6, getting the Cornhuskers their first winning season since 2016. However, the team was poached of many members of its coaching staff by Florida State, including defensive coordinator Tony White.

The departure of Tony White could hurt the team as he has helped the Cornhuskers have a top-20 defense in each of the past two seasons. However, the team could have a bigger offensive focus next season with the addition of Dana Holgorsen as its new offensive coordinator.

During Friday's episode of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Josh Pate spoke about the changes in Nebraska. Notably, he put high expectations on the running back position and Emmett Johnson specifically.

"First two years under Matt Rhule, top 20 defenses. Critical parts of the defensive staff departed for Florida State but they brought in Dana Holgorsen at the offensive coordinator position. So you think to yourself, all you need to do is have more points than the other team. So, maybe you got to score more, maybe you give up more this year, but if you score more than the other team, you win." [6:30]

"Huge expectations here at the running back position for Emmett Johnson. We think he fits the Dana Holgorsen system because he can run the ball but he can also catch the ball out of the backfield which any high-functioning Dana Holgorsen offense always had. I'm watching him."

Matt Rhule's teams historically take big jumps forward in his third season as head coach

Nebraska is Matt Rhule's third college head coaching job, and in both of the previous two, his teams took big jumps forward in year three. Josh Pate talked about this phenomenon on his show.

"Year three under Matt Rhule, history says, that's the year it's supposed to happen."

2025 will be Rhule's third season as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Matt Rhule's first job was with Temple and in his first two seasons he had eight wins combined. However, in the third season, the Owls had 10 wins and reached the AAC Championship Game. Then at Baylor, his team went from seven wins in his second season to 11 in his third season. If that trend continues, Nebraska will be competitive in the Big Ten next season.

