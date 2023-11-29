Josh Pate reveals his prediction for Florida State vs Louisville's ACC Championship game

College football podcaster and pundit Josh Pate gave a bold prediction for this week's ACC championship game.

According to the analyst, the Louisville Cardinals are in prime position to pull off the upset against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night.

Pate said on his podcast this week:

"They (Louisville) turned the ball over three times against Kentucky and had another turnover on downs and that led to a loss. I think it is the worst time to face Louisville. I think Louisville is going to pull the upset.

"I think they're going to win and, obviously, cover. I don't think this is a really good matchup. I don't think it's a favorable matchup at all for Florida State."

Josh Pate's prediction is based on the perceived weakness the Seminoles have after losing star quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles had a perfect 12-0 regular season and have been touted since Week 1 to make the college football playoffs. However, many have lost faith in them since the injury to Travis.

Pate even admitted that he thought Florida State would lose to Florida in their last game of the regular season. However, Mike Norvell's coaching pulled them through. They are ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and CFP rankings

The Louisville Cardinals come into the ACC championship game with an overall 10-2 record and are No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the CFP rankings.

Josh Pate's take on Arkansas sticking with Sam Pittman

Arkansas has decided to continue with Sam Pittman at the helm. That's despite a 4-8 season that saw the Razorbacks go last in the SEC West. Pate said about the southern school's decision:

"I still believe in the concept okay. So the concept with Pittman always was, let's bring him in to be the face of the program. He's going to have to be a CEO type. He's going to have to have rock-solid coordinator hires.

"They need to be really dynamic at the offensive coordinator position, they need forward thinking front office personnel. ...They have that infrastructure, Sam Pittman can be a winner at Arkansas. I still believe that. I still believe that wholeheartedly"

Despite giving Pittman the benefit of the doubt, Josh Pate added:

"I don't have a great feel about where the future of the Arkansas program is. I just hope I'm wrong"