Josh Pate sees critical change awaiting Matt Rhule's perception as the schedule favors Nebraska in 2025

Matt Rhule enters his third season at Nebraska in the 2025 college football season. The coach led the program to its first bowl game in eight years in 2024, showcasing the level of growth since his arrival, but there isn't a sense of satisfaction yet among fans.

Ad

Nonetheless, Josh Pate believes that Nebraska's schedule in the 2025 season could help reshape the perception of many fans about him. The Cornhuskers have a pretty easy schedule in the upcoming season, which could earn them their best season in more than a decade.

“Look at their schedule,” Pate said (Timestamp 2:53). “We've got it rated 14th out of 18 teams in terms of strength of schedule in the Big Ten. It's very workable.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's no Ohio State on that schedule, there's Michigan at home early in the year – has Michigan figured out quarterback there yet? Don't know. They get Michigan State at home after a bye week. They don't go to Oregon, there's no Oregon on the schedule.

“I think eight [wins] is fair. The expectation of eight or better is fair this year. I think going by Matt Rhule’s track record, that's fair this year. If I were living up in North Plat or anywhere in Nebraska. … and you're saying ‘we're going to win eight or more this year,’ I agree with you.”

Ad

After appearing in a bowl game last season, fan expectations in Lincoln and beyond have skyrocketed, demanding Matt Rhule and his team to deliver in the upcoming season.

Ad

Josh Pate examines Matt Rhule’s college football track record

In proving the point that Matt Rhule could elevate the Cornhuskers to the next level in the upcoming season, Josh Pate cites Rhule's track record. Rhule was a coach at Temple and Baylor, and there were significant improvements in his third year at both destinations.

“You go to look at what he did at Temple, it's there - year 3. Baylor, it's there - year 3," Pate said (Timestamp 2:03). "That doesn't guarantee anything this year. Those defensive staff losses are going to be tough to replace.

Ad

“I think the overall output of that team – defense, offense, special team – you roll all of it into a ball. Even with the losses on that defensive staff, I think the net could be that we get a better product on the field this year.”

Reclaiming its powerhouse status in the college football landscape is the ultimate dream at Nebraska.

The team wants to return to the good old days when it competed regularly for the national title. With steady growth under Matt Rhule, it could get there again in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place