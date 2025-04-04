Julian Lewis subtly calls out Deion Sanders’ Achilles heel while talking about Shedeur Sanders’ performance at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis took a subtle shot at Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders while talking about why he decided to go to Colorado.

Lewis decommitted from USC to attend Colorado and is looking to compete for the starting job as a true freshman. When asked why he wanted to go to Colorado, he says the type of offense they run was key.

Lewis knows Deion Sanders will let him sling the ball and throw it often. However, he says that did lead to Shedeur Sanders getting hit a ton, which he hopes to avoid.

"It's nice, of course we all want to throw the ball, that is what we signed up to do," Lewis said on 'The Pivot Podcast' at 12:20. "Come in and throw the ball, they've shown that they trust you to throw the ball, they are going to sling it, that is the plan ...

"I don't know what Shedeur's average pass attempts per game was, but he also got hit a lot. That was a key thing for me, I want to throw the ball."

It was a subtle jab at Deion Sanders for allowing Shedeur Sanders to get hit so much. Sanders was one of the most pressured quarterbacks in all of college football in 2024.

If Lewis does win the starting job, he plans to avoid the contact by getting the ball out sooner, but also making efficient and smart throws.

Colorado's Deion Sanders is excited to watch the quarterback battle

Colorado has been set at quarterback for the past two years, but that is no longer the case, due to Shedeur Sanders going to the NFL.

Instead, the Buffaloes will have a competition between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Both are intriguing options for Colorado and Sanders says no one is the front runner as it truly is an open competition.

"A couple quarterbacks are fighting for who's going to be who, (but) we don't know," Sanders said, via SI. "No one's getting the nod right now. We're testing both of them to see how they react to what (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) is throwing at them...

"Leadership," said Sanders of what he's looking for in a starting quarterback. "Being able to see the field, being about rally those guys around ... You've got to have a bona fide leader."

Luckily for Sanders and Colorado, they will have plenty of time to decide on a quarterback. The Buffaloes will use their spring and fall practices to decide on who will be the starter.

Colorado opens their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech.

