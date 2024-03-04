“Just a typical Saturday round these parts” - $14 million worth Lane Kiffin rejoices as Ole Miss bags multiple victories with basketball and baseball

Ole Miss Basketball enjoyed a memorable weekend as both the men’s and women’s teams clinched vital victories. On Saturday, March 2, the men’s team broke their losing streak and reached the 20-win mark, while the women’s team maintained their dominant performance the following day.

Adding to Ole Miss' triumph, the baseball team defeated Iowa once more on Sunday in Oxford. Amid the wave of success, Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin celebrates Ole Miss' multiple triumphs across basketball and baseball.

Today, Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (per ClutchPoints), posted the original post of 'Everything Ole Miss' and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“Just a typical Saturday round these parts!!” with a laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against the struggling Missouri Tigers. The final scoreline read 84-78, a crucial turning point for the Rebels. Notably, this win snapped a three-game losing streak, providing a much-needed boost of confidence, reaching a milestone of 20 wins for the season.

Leading the charge was guard Matthew Murrell, who lit up the scoreboard with an impressive 21 points, closely followed by Jaemyn Brakefield, who contributed 19 points.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team demonstrated their prowess on their home turf at The Pavilion. Facing off against Arkansas Razorbacks, clinched a 87-43 victory, on Senior Day.

Scoring a game-high 18 points, forward Snudda Collins led the way, while Madison Scott achieved a double-double performance with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Expand Tweet

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's team concluded the conference season with a 12-4 record and claimed the third spot in the SEC.

The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team's victory against the Hawkeyes

The Ole Miss Rebels secured an 8-3 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes, at Swayze Field in Oxford, on Sunday. The Rebels hold an 8-5 record for the season, contrasting with the Hawkeyes' 5-6 standing.

Expand Tweet

The Rebels will look to extend their winning streak when they host Memphis on Tuesday, March 5, while the Hawkeyes will try to bounce back when St. Thomas travels to Iowa City.

Also Read: Lane Kiffin’s son Knox Kiffin shows off electrifying moves of his grandfather via latest IG post: “Balling in the good old days”