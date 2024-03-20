Kadyn Proctor Transfer Portal: 3 landing spots for the ex-Iowa OL ft. Alabama

Kadyn Proctor was one of 10 players who transferred away from Alabama following the sudden retirement of former head coach Nick Saban. The offensive lineman moved to Iowa, a program he previously gave his commitment before flipping to Alabama as a five-star prospect.

However, according to reports, Proctor has re-entered the transfer portal less than two months after joining the Hawkeyes. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the offensive tackle's exit ahead of the team's Spring Practice, which opens on Wednesday:

“It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today,” Ferentz said. “We wish him well in the future.”

Kadyn Proctor is unable to enter the transfer portal until April 15 as he is not a graduate student. This allows him some time to potentially reconsider his decision. While he remains listed on Iowa’s official 2024 roster for now, here's a look at three potential landing spots for the tackle.

3 potential landing spots for Kadyn Proctor

#1. Alabama

A return to Alabama is the likely scenario for Kadyn Proctor after deciding to leave Iowa. He had a brilliant freshman season with the Crimson Tide but had to leave Tuscaloosa following the departure of Nick Saban.

New coach Kalen DeBoer has been able to keep a large crop of Alabama players following the scare that ensued at his arrival. This would ensure Proctor will be returning to a familiar environment. He will also get a more prominent role in the new system.

#2. Ohio State

Ohio State has done a fantastic job in the transfer portal this offseason. The Buckeyes lost their third consecutive game to rival Michigan last season and are determined to get things together ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Adding Proctor to its roster would be a great addition for Ohio State after bringing in the likes of Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins and Will Howard. He would also offer something special to the team's offensive line as they aim for the national title.

#3. Colorado

Colorado does not possess a huge reputation in the world of college football but the arrival of Deion Sanders last season has changed a couple of things. The Buffaloes have been able to lure five-star prospects to Boulder with Coach Prime’s influence.

With the team looking to improve its offensive line ahead of 2024, Colorado could do well to bring Kadyn Proctor to Boulder. He would be a great addition to the Buffaloes' offensive line and likely form a great partnership with 2024 five-star recruit Jordan Seaton.