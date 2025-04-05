  • home icon
  Kalen DeBoer's Alabama finds solace in 6' 6" Finnish athlete playing multiple positions

Kalen DeBoer's Alabama finds solace in 6' 6" Finnish athlete playing multiple positions

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 05, 2025 17:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Head coach Kalen DeBoer is looking to have more success in his second season leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. Although a record of 9-4 is not bad by most teams' standards, it is not up to the standard set by former coach Nick Saban. DeBoer's first season as head coach was the team's first sub-10-win season since 2007.

However, Kalen DeBoer appears focused this off-season and is working to get his team ready throughout spring practice. One of the most interesting young players on the roster is 6-foot-6 Finnish offensive lineman Olaus Alinen. Alinen came to the team in the 2023 season and played four games for the Crimson Tide. However, he played a much bigger role this past season.

In 2024, Alinen played in all 13 of the team's games and expanded his role. He is expected to play a big role next season as the backup left tackle behind Kadyn Proctor. Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide will be relying on him playing well to help get the Crimson Tide back into SEC contention next season.

On Tuesday, after spring practice, Alinen's teammate on the offensive line, Wilkin Formby, spoke about the growth he has seen in him.

"I think Olaus (Alinen) has stepped up. He’s playing in a different position. He’s been playing a lot of tackle that he hasn’t necessarily been comfortable playing, but he’s doing a good job being where the coaches need him."
Alinen and Formby were part of the 2023 recruiting class together. Formby has appeared in 12 games in that time, getting three starts. Conversely, Alinen has appeared in 17 games but has not started at all. Although he has primarily played tackle in the past, he has practiced at both guard and tackle this spring.

Kalen DeBoer wants to see more from Alabama's running backs

This spring, Kalen DeBoer has emphasized the importance of the improvement of the team's running backs. He spoke about it on Friday.

"I think as a corps, as a group they can all try to do, if they can give us a little bit more, when maybe the perfect blocking isn’t in place, which is going to happen when you’re playing in an SEC game in particular. It’s hard to block and so you have got to make some things happen."

Alinen and the rest of the offensive line will look to help the running backs with improved play in front of them. Alinen is an effective blocker and will be asked to help shoulder the load next season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Edited by John Maxwell
