Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels is excited to be playing at their temporary stadium and the home of the Chiefs kingdom. The David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is undergoing renovation. So, the team is supposed to play a few games at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Reports suggest the Jayhawks will play four games at Arrowhead and two at the Children's Mercy Park.

Daniels shared a story on his Instagram that discussed Kansas' $448 million investment to renovate its home stadium. It also explored how Kansas will play at the two temporary stadiums in 2024. The QB captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Playing @The Kingdom should be a Blast!"

Credits: Jaydon Daniels Instagram

Daniels was impressive in 2022, recording 2,014 passing yards and 18 TD passes for Kansas. The promising QB was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. Unfortunately, he only partook in three games after a recurring back injury and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Backup QB Jason Bean took over and led the Jayhawks to a 9-4 overall campaign and a Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory over UNLV.

Also Read: 5 takeaways from Big 12 schedule 2024 as FBS powerhouse welcomes 4 member teams

Jalon Daniels is returning to play for Kansas in 2024

After the unfortunate injury, Jalon Daniels decided to return for his final year of eligibility with the Jayhawks. He wishes to finish his collegiate career with a bang before declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

Expand Tweet

Lance Leipold had quite the success despite the unavailability of his starting QB. He is expected to build on this momentum in a revamped Big 12 after including Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado in 2024.

Read More: $400,000 NIL-valued Jalon Daniels kicks off CFB offseason in style as Kansas QB wakes up in "paradise": WATCH