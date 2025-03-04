Keith Olbermann demands bold punishment for Pat McAfee for calling Canada a “terrible country”

Former ESPN star Keith Olbermann demanded a bold punishment for Pat McAfee after he called Canada a "terrible country" during a WWE event in Toronto on Saturday.

Fans were booing the US national anthem due to the tariff threats and Donald Trump threatening to annex Canada. It's been a heated time in Canada and after McAfee's comments, Olbermann thinks ESPN should fire McAfee.

"A lot of us tried to warn the new ESPN management that the day would come when this idiot would draw them into a permanent political controversy and they could either be subsumed by it, or fire him. That day is today. Fire him," Olbermann wrote on X.

Olbermann wants ESPN to fire McAfee, which would be a massive deal if they do it.

McAfee has his daily show on ESPN while also being a fan-favorite analyst on College GameDay throughout the college football season.

ESPN has yet to make a comment on McAfee calling Canada a terrible country during a WWE broadcast

Pat McAfee tries to walk back on comments

After Pat McAfee was criticized on social media for his comments, he tried to walk back his comments on his show on March 3.

McAfee says he now understands what the booing was about, but he does think booing a national anthem shouldn't be happening.

“Now Canada listen, there’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country — which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine. You booed my country," McAfee said via New York Post.

"I understand, now, from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have imagined. A lot of terrible things have been said about me and I understand it ... I didn’t say Canadians were terrible, I said your country was. You booed us, I said you were terrible, let’s shake hands and move along. I still love Canadians … I hope it gets settled."

McAfee signed a five-year $85 million deal with ESPN in 2023 for his show to be on their platform.

