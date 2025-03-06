Kenny Dillingham Shares Heartfelt Message to Dan Lanning After Oregon Contract Extension

Kenny Dillingham, the coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils, has shared a heartfelt message to Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning. This is after the Ducks coach signed a new contract extension. On Thursday, Dillingham posted the following message on X:

"Fired up for him!!! Worked for everything he is getting! Literally no connections, no short cuts! Just worked!"

Dillingham is mentioning the journey that Lanning has been on during his coaching career that has led to this moment. He started coaching a high school in his native Missouri and from here made his way up the ladder. From smaller programs to eventually become the head coach of one of College Football's biggest, Dillingham thinks that Lanning has deserved everything that has come to him.

His new contract is for six years, and he will earn around $11 million a year. This makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in all of college football, and one of the few to earn more than $10 million. This could be seen as his reward for leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Championship in Oregon's first year in the conference.

Dillingham and Lanning have a history of working together. In Lanning's first season with the Ducks in the 2022 season, Dillingham was the team's offensive coordinator.

However, this partnership would not last long, as Dillingham would leave Oregon for the Arizona State head coach role before the 2023 season

The pair would meet in the following season, now as rivals (albeit friendly ones), where Lanning's Ducks would easily defeat Dillingham's Sun Devils. However, with his message today, it's clear that Dillingham remains a supporter of Lanning and hopes for his continued success.

Kenny Dillingham on the NIL

Kenny Dillingham has also spoken about the impact the NIL has on his Arizona State players, and if that is the reason why they come to his team. In a recent interview, Dillingham said:

“Everybody’s making this a professional sport. My players get paid well, but that’s not why they’re here. They’re here because they want to be here because they like it here, because of the family, because of the community."

According to Dillingham, his players are not playing for the program because of the NIL deal they are getting. They are at Arizona State for the culture that he and his coaches have been able to create.

Whatever the case, the winning culture worked last season, as the Sun Devils shocked many by winning the Big 12 Conference and nearly defeating the Texas Longhorns in the CFP.

