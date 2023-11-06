Keon Coleman injury: HC Mike Norvell provides latest update on FSU WR ahead of Week 11 clash

Keon Coleman’s injury disappointed fans when he missed the Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-7, 1-4 ACC) due to an undisclosed injury. Leading to the matchup, Coleman didn't appear on the injury report throughout the week.

Before the game, Coleman wasn’t dressed for pregame warmups. This confirmed his unavailability. However, the Seminoles secured a convincing 24-7 victory against the Panthers without the services of their star wide receiver and extended their unbeaten run.

Keon Coleman injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After the game against the Panthers, Florida State’s coach, Mike Norvell, gave an update on Keon Coleman’s injury.

Norvell revealed that Coleman had suffered an undisclosed injury during Week 9 in a 41-16 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-5 ACC). This discomfort prevented Coleman from taking the field against the Panthers. Novell said,

"It’s just unfortunate in the last game there’s an injury that kept him out for tonight. We’re very hopeful that he’ll be back extremely soon. Looking forward to seeing how it progresses this week."

He continued,

"He's [Keon] good. It's just unfortunate that in the last game, an injury kept him out tonight. We're very hopeful that he'll be back extremely soon, so I'm looking forward to how it progresses this week."

Expand Tweet

The details of Coleman’s injury are not yet disclosed. Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) will be hoping for his return to the field soon.

Mike Norvell is short on WRs

Florida State is in a challenging situation with a shortage of wide receivers. Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman were absent against The Panthers, alongside Hykeem Williams and Deuce Spann. The only WR available was Kentron Poitier, though he was limited and only managed to play a few snaps.

Norvell acknowledged the efforts by the players to return to the field but emphasized that there’s no need for any rush. He stated,

"We're not going to put them out in a position unless they can go out there and play to the best of their ability."

The absence of Wilson was confirmed before the game. However, details and a specific timeline for his return are not available. Wilson has now missed two games following an injury sustained in the matchup against Duke.

In addition to Coleman’s injury update, Mike Norvell also mentioned that Williams is recovering, and Deuce Spann is on the path to return. Talking about Kentron Poitier, Norvell stated,

“Kentron was able to play a little bit but he was limited most of all the week.”

The return of these players offers a glimmer of hope for bolstering the team’s receiver lineup. The Seminoles will take on the Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 11.