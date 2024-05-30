"Kick them out the SEC": Fans react to Texas A&M's women's tennis national title celebration

Texas A&M women’s tennis team won their first national championship at the Jackie Sherrill Lettermen’s Club. The team received recognition on Tuesday, but it's actually their celebration that has become the talk of the town.

Here's a look:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The celebration drew varied reactions from fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts on the event's vibe. The fans’ comments added an extra layer of excitement to the already momentous occasion.

One fan commented: “What in the Jim Jones is going on”

“They still do cheers from the 1920s. Thats why,” said another.

“A&M’s most passionate song is one that’s 90% about UT,” quipped another.

One IG user commented: “Kick them out the sec. They more like an ACC team. Can we move their campus closer to the east coast ??”

While another wrote: “Wonder what ATM means in the urban dictionary?”

“Makes sense why Trev Albert’s went there now,” wrote another.

Screenshot via Instagram/@collegesportsonly

The Aggies, who had reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championships the last two seasons but lost both times, finally hit the bullseye this time around. Meanwhile, TCU Horned Frogs secured the men's national championship.

Also read: NCAA Tennis Results: TCU Horned Frogs claim maiden Men's Championship title; Texas A&M win first Women's Championship title in school history

Aggies beat Georgia Bulldogs to claim maiden NCCA title

After falling to the Bulldogs three times this season, including in the SEC Tournament title match, the Aggies stepped up when it mattered most. The No. 13 Texas A&M women's tennis team fought their way to the first-ever NCAA National Championship with a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Georgia at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Aggies set the tone early by winning the crucial doubles point. Carson Branstine and Lucciana Perez defeated Georgia’s #55 duo of Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn 6-4. Meanwhile, Nicole Khirin and Jeanette Mireles overcame Anastasiia Lopata and Mell Reasco with a 6-3 victory.

Expand Tweet

The top-seeded match featured Texas A&M’s Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana but it was left unfinished with a close 5-4 scoreline. In singles play, Mary Stoiana, ranked #1 nationally, displayed her talent by defeating Georgia's #16 Dasha Vidmanova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

Nicole Khirin came up trump with another point for the Aggies after a hard-fought battle against #65 Mell Reasco with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. It was Lucciana Perez who secured the decisive point by overcoming Guillermina Grant 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

Also read: Should Danielle Collins & her college tennis route be the ideal blueprint for players looking to make it big as a pro?