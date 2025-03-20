"Kid is fast," "Maybe coaching can help him": Bama fans divided as Ryan Williams displays skills at Alabama Pro Day

Sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams decided to become a part of this year's Alabama Pro Day. The former five-star prospect committed to playing for the Crimson Tide during his high school career in Saraland. Williams arrived in Tuscaloosa as a part of the 2024 recruiting class.

On Thursday, Overtimeszn shared a post on Instagram including several clips of Ryan Williams' running routes for QB Jalen Milroe during the Crimson Tide Pro Day. The wide receiver used this opportunity to show off his footwork and ball security and establish himself as a threat for the upcoming season.

Fans took to the comments to react to Ryan Williams' Pro Day performance. Some of them praised the 18-year-old for his skills in the position.

"Kid is fast," one fan said.

"Ts Nga is 18," another fan said.

"Scouts getting a early 2 for 1 look for they teams rn," this fan commented.

A few others felt that Williams still had a lot of work to do and were not impressed with his Pro Day showcase.

"We hyping rountine routes," one fan questioned.

"Look, I understand I'm not a talent evaluator... He has gifts...But the ball looks late on a lot of those throws. Maybe coaching can help him get the most out of his talent," another fan said.

"I know he's him but this just basic standard WR catches, when he catches one with his feet....@me then," one fan commented.

After enrolling early in the Crimson Tide, Ryan Williams made appearances in 13 games for the team. It was their first season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer after Nick Saban's retirement. The WR recorded a total of 865 yards and eight TD receiving with 48 receptions.

Despite his best efforts, DeBoer failed to maintain the standard that Nick Saban had. They finished with a disappointing 9-4 campaign, failing to compete for the SEC title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs. Furthermore, Alabama even lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl showdown.

Ryan Williams finished his freshman campaign as the Freshman All-American, First-Team All-SEC, and SEC All-Freshman Team.

CFB analyst praised Ryan Williams' freshman campaign despite Jalen Milroe's downfall

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe could not live up to the hype surrounding his final collegiate campaign. He took over in 2023 and showed promise but Milore failed to deliver on the offensive side, which led to the team's underwhelming finish.

Last month, CFB analyst J.D. Pickell talked about the Crimson Tide's 2024 season. He talked about Jalen Milroe's struggles while heaping praise on Ryan Williams. Pickell also included him in his top 10 true sophomore wide receivers list.

"Jalen Milroe didn't throw for more than 300 yards after the Vanderbilt game, which was played in October 5th. And Ryan Williams still had over 800 yards receiving and a tremendous freshman campaign," Pickell said.

"To put a further point on this, there was no real relief for Ryan Williams to make what he did much more impressive this season as a true freshman. You had him and Jeremy Bernard both in the neighborhood of right around 50 receptions." (TS-4:40 onwards)

The upcoming season is going to be crucial for Kalen DeBoer. If he fails to deliver once again, then he might find himself in the hot seat early into his Tuscaloosa chapter. On the other hand, fans will also be excited to see what Williams has to offer in his sophomore year.

