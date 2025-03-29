“Kind of negative recruited Michigan”: Wolverines outcast Connor Stalions unpacks his role in Bryce Underwood’s flip

Bryce Underwood made one of his biggest football decisions in November when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world as the No. 1-ranked recruit from Belleville (MI) changed his commitment to the Wolverines.

Shortly before Underwood announced his decision, a photo went viral of Underwood with then-Belleville offensive coordinator Connor Stalions. In the image, Underwood is seen wearing a Michigan sweater. This caused many people to guess that Stalions, who previously worked at Michigan as a staffer, influenced Underwood in his decision.

However, Stalions spoke with On3 analyst J.D. PicKell on Friday to clear up the situation. He discussed how his relationship with Underwood was strictly professional.

"I mean the picture alone, it was just a funny all time picture of Bryce and me at the tailgate," Stalions said. "You know, people are always gonna think what they want. It's the same thing with conspiracies with me and the sign stealing stuff. People want a sexy story but sometimes the truth is not sexy. It is what it is.

"Bryce Underwood is not committing to Michigan because his fifth offensive coordinator behind the scenes was convincing him to commit to Michigan. In fact, I actually had a great relationship with the coach at LSU who was recruiting him. In my opinion, I didn't think Bryce was gonna flip to Michigan."

Stalions then spoke about his relationship with Bryce Underwood and how when he answered questions asked by Underwood, he did not feel like they favored Michigan.

"His relationship with me wasn't as strong just as a coach perspective at Belleville," Stalions said. "I told him, and I'm not gonna get into exact details of exactly what he asked and what we talked about. There's a little bit of me who kind of negative recruited Michigan just from being honest with him in the questions he had."

Bryce Underwood is set to battle Mikey Keene for the starting QB job

While Underwood switched his commitment to Michigan, that does not mean he has a guaranteed starting job in his true freshman season. UM coach Sherrone Moore also brought in QB Mikey Keene from Fresno State, who is entering his final NCAA season.

Keene, who started the past two seasons at Fresno State, completed 277 of 393 passes for 2892 yards and 18 touchdowns this past season. He will look to push Underwood for the starting job as he tries to improve his draft stock in his final college season.

