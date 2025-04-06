"Kinda worst case scenario for Giants": Fans drop their prediction for Shedeur Sanders after NFL insider's latest draft analysis

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as a likely top-five pick in the draft since the end of the season. However, after NFL free agency, teams that were potentially interested in QBs like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, look less likely to be interested in a QB. Both signed at least one QB in free agency, with the Giants signing two.

On Saturday, NFL insider Todd McShay made a post on X speaking about how the Titans canceled private workouts with Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. He said it looks likely they will take Miami QB Cam Ward and followed it up by saying the Browns appear likely to take Travis Hunter.

McShay then said the Giants will be able to choose between Penn State Edge Abdul Carter and Shedeur Sanders, but he favors Carter. Fans reacted in the comments on X, with some voicing their displeasure for the options left for the Giants if Ward and Hunter are off the board.

"Kinda worst case scenario for NYG!," one fan wrote.

"Giants want Arch they won’t take shedeur, also have thibodeaux and burns so another edge doesn’t make sense," one fan commented.

"If Sanders falls to 6 and you’re The Raiders do you take him?," one fan added.

Fans continued to comment on X about what could happen to Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

"Could see giants taking Shedeur over Carter but they would take Hunter if there," one fan wrote.

"Not an easy decision but Carter should be the pick," one fan commented.

"Logic says Sanders, possible franchise QB but from comments from Mara suggesting losing next season is a no-no. Feel like that’s really going to put pressure on the GM and HC to pick Carter. They can’t draft the future knowing their positions are in questioned after this year," one fan added.

Shedeur Sanders sends a bold message to NFL teams

While many scouts have their doubts about Sanders' skills translating to the NFL, he does lack self-confidence. At Colorado's Pro Day on Friday, Sanders spoke with the media and had a bold message for NFL teams.

"All I need is opportunity. Simple," Sanders said. "Whatever franchise wants to change the franchise, there's no doubt who to go with. I've done it over and over and over. So you'll be a fool not to pick me."

If Sanders is not taken by the Giants, the next teams in the draft that could have QB interest are the Raiders and Jets with the sixth and seventh picks.

