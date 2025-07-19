Kirby Smart records major recruiting win over Billy Napier as elite four-star prospect commits to Georgia's 2026 class

With the 2025 season fast approaching, Kirby Smart is making waves on the recruiting trail. Georgia bolstered its 2026 recruiting class with the commitment of four-star defensive tackle Valdin Sone on Friday, beating out competition from Billy Napier's Florida, Auburn and Nebraska.Sone, who plays at Blue Ridge School in Dyke, Virginia, took his official visit to Athens in June, which was his last visit to any program. His heart was set on the program even before the Bulldogs visit.“I kind of knew before the visit, but I wanted to take the official visit first,” Sone told Rivals. “On the second day of the official visit, I knew it. I had been there five or six times, I felt good around the people and the program and I felt the vibe on that visit and knew Georgia was home.”Valdin Sone becomes the 30th commit for Georgia in the Class of 2026. He's also the sixth defensive lineman to pledge to the Bulldogs in the cycle. He explained what Kirby Smart and his program offer that influenced his decision.“Georgia is next to perfect for me. Iron sharpens iron and you have to work to play at Georgia,” Sone said. &quot;I am going to play on the biggest stage, I will play in the SEC, I will play for coach Smart, the best coach in college football, I will play in a defense that always dominates and I will have a chance to go to the NFL by going to Georgia.”Valdin Sone has a lot of praise for Kirby Smart and his assistantThe presence of Kirby Smart and Tray Scott In Athens played a crucial role in Valdin Sone's decision. Their ability to develop players at the program interested the defensive lineman and he rained praises on both coaches.“Coach Scott is an incredible coach,” Sone said. “He is all about development and getting players to the league. How he coaches played a big role in my decision. When you talk coach Scott and Georgia, you talk development, so I am ready to make that move and go to work for the coaches.“Coach Smart is a lot like Coach Scott. He is incredible. He is a defensive-minded coach, he is very genuine and he wants the best for me and his players. I love how he trusts Coach Scott and his coaches too.”Sone was born in Sweden to Cameroonian parents and has played football in his homeland since age 11. He arrived in the United States in the fall of 2024 and has played just one year for Blue Ridge. He will look to continue to develop his game under Kirby Smart’s leadership.