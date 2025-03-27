Kirby Smart reveals Gunner Stockton's work ethic leaves him "frustrated" with other Georgia players

Following the departure of Carson Beck from Georgia, Kirby Smart will name a new starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in the 2025 college football season. There's a strong belief among fans and analysts that it will be Gunner Stockton, who was the backup option last season.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Kirby Smart explained how committed Gunner Stockton has been in practice this spring. His work ethic in practice has been top-notch, which is almost making the coach undermine the effort of other players.

“He understands what we're trying to do,” Smart said (11:52). “He's been through it. I think about if we had all Gunnars at every position. They’ll understand the volume of reps, (and) what we're trying to do. He knows the offense inside and out.

“And then I get frustrated and impatient when other guys don't know it like him. And you have to kind of slow yourself down and say, ‘Wait a second, this guy's going through — I don't know if it's his third or fourth.’ I'm assuming you're probably right, it may be his fourth.”

Stockton arrived at Georgia in the 2022 college football season and redshirted as a true freshman. He was the Bulldogs' third-string quarterback in the 2023 season before earning the backup role in 2024. The starting role now appears to be his to lose in the 2025 season.

Kirby Smart updates on starting quarterback battle

Despite playing as the backup option last season and coming in for Carson Beck when he got injured in the SEC championship game, Gunner Stockton won't have a free ride to the starting role.

The quarterback is competing for the starting job with Ryan Puglisi in the spring camp. Kirby Smart gave an update on the competition between the two signal-callers in his aforementioned press conference on Tuesday

“Both of those guys are doing a great job,” Smart said (5:15). “I'm really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan's taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both of those guys are doing a great job.”

Going by Kirby Smart's words on Gunner Stockton’s understanding of the offense, it's safe to say that Stockton is favored for the starting role, but there's a lot that could happen until fall.

Stockton made a notable contribution to the Bulldogs last season, coming in for Beck in the SEC championship game against Texas and leading the team to victory, which also makes him widely favored for the role.

