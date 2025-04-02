Kirby Smart's tampering worries get called out by college football reporter

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting in the swing of things with spring practice. On Tuesday, Smart spoke with the media after practice, discussing a variety of topics. One reporter asked him about the state of college football and the transfer portal.

Smart spoke about how he does not like how much of an impact NIL has had on players. It has increased transfer portal use and made it more challenging for teams to build continuity in their rosters. He even talked about soft tampering issues. Notably, speaking about agents bringing in teams to speak with players before the portal opens.

"There’s stuff going on right now, guys, in college football. There’s people reaching out to have a Zoom call and present all the players they represent that are on teams, including our teams."

"And they want to invite people to the Zooms so they can watch and see who’s going in the portal or shopping who’s in the portal before the portal. ‘Do you want to get on a Zoom and look at all these players?’ What if some of them are mine?"

While this certainly sounds like an issue, reporter Andy Staples called Kirby Smart out.. He talked about how Smart reportedly does the same thing when he allegedly has his agent talk to athletic directors about the coaches he represents.

"I am wondering what Kirby thinks his agent Jimmy Sexton does when he talks to ADs about the coaches he represents..."

The implication here might be that it is also soft tampering to have his agent inquire about getting coaches at other teams to come be an assistant coach for Georgia while they are still under contract.

The transfer portal window for Kirby Smart and other college football coaches opens on April 16th

The first transfer portal window in December is typically for active than the spring window. As a result, not as many big names are expected to move when the spring window opens on April 16. It will run through April 25, and there could still be some movement.

As things stand in early April, the Bulldogs do not have any players who have declared for the transfer portal. As a result, Kirby Smart does not need to worry about replacing players on his roster. However, he still has the option to look at the players who enter the transfer portal and potentially add them to his roster.

