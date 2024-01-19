Kliff Kingsbury to Chicago rumors intensify as USC coach reportedly gets linked to Bears amid Caleb Williams' first overall pick theories

USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Chicago offensive coordinator job, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Bears fired Luke Getsy earlier this month and need a capable replacement following another disappointing season.

The former Arizona Cardinals coach is getting linked to the job amid Caleb Williams’ projection as the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Kingsbury returned to college football in 2023 following his tenure with the Cardinals and was the quarterbacks coach for Williams at USC.

The Bears hold the top pick in the upcoming draft after trading with the Carolina Panthers in 2023. The intensifying links to bring in Kliff Kingsbury may be communicating the franchise’s intention to do away with Justin Fields and draft Caleb Williams in April.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

A tough battle for Kliff Kingsbury

The Chicago Bears ranked 27th in passing offense in the 2023 NFL season, and the franchise is determined to get someone who will turn that around next season. While Kliff Kingsbury may cherish the opportunity to return to the NFL, there are a lot of names linked to the job already.

Where will Michigan's J.J. McCarthy land? Fire up our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

Kingsbury is the ninth confirmed candidate whom the Bears have requested to interview for the offensive coordinator job. He joins a list that includes Shane Waldron, Greg Olson, Klint Kubiak, Liam Coen, Greg Roman, Thomas Brown, Marcus Brady and Zac Robinson.

However, Kliff Kingsbury has an edge over others if the Bears hold the intention of drafting Caleb Williams as their new starting quarterback for the 2024 season. He is also the only one among the lot to have been a head coach, leading the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

Kliff Kingsbury’s reputation with quarterbacks

Kingsbury has earned a reputation for his work with young quarterbacks, and this could help secure him the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job following the franchise's struggle with the position over the years.

He coached Patrick Mahomes during his day at Texas Tech and helped establish him as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation before getting drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Wiliams has been compared to Mahomes in terms of playing style.

On the professional stage, Kingsbury also ensured the growth of Kyler Murray at the Arizona Cardinals after he was drafted as the first pick in 2019. Murray was voted to two Pro Bowls under the guidance of Kingsbury, with his performance in the 2021 season standing out.

Will Cowboys make it all the way to Championship Sunday? Fire up our Playoff Predictor to find out