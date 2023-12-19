Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update: Nick Saban provides telling insight on $906,000 NIL-valued Alabama CB

Nick Saban and Alabama have received a bit of a boost ahead of the Rose Bowl showdown against Michigan, as the Crimson Tide might have the services of defensive star Kool-Aid McKinstry. The cornerback was pivotal in the team's path to the College Football Playoff but had recently suffered an injury setback.

After sneaking into the playoffs, the Crimson Tide are looking to win another national title under Coach Saban. The team was ranked No.4 by the CFP committee and will face undefeated and No. 1-ranked Michigan in the playoffs semifinal on Jan. 1, 2024. So the news about the $906,000-valued NIL star might be music to the ears of everybody associated with Alabama.

Kool-Aid McKinstry injury update

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban provided an update about cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry on Monday.

“Yeah, he is. He’ll be fine,” Saban said.

Kool-Aid McKinstry of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

McKinstry entered the concussion protocol in the third quarter of the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tide won that game and made their way into the College Football Playoff.

Saban also provided an encouraging update about RB Jase McLellan:

"He's getting better. I think it's probably still too early to tell. He's getting ready to do dryland running and some things, so he'll progress through the rest of the week, and we'll see where he lands by the end of the week."

McLellan had re-aggravated his foot injury while playing the rivalry game against the Auburn Tigers in Week 13. Both McClellan and McKinstry had great seasons, and Alabama fans would want to see them play against the Wolverines.

Nick Saban's two stars: Jase McLellan and Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama has been focused on its running game this season, which has worked well for the team. The two keys to the game plan have been the ability of quarterback Jalen Milroe to scramble and RB Jase McLellan, who has carried the ball 166 times this season, running for 803 yards. He also managed to reach the end zone six times.

Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a mainstay on the defensive side of the ball. The cornerback made 19 solo tackles and defended seven passes. All in all, he has helped coach Nick Saban to keep his defense tight. So both McLellan and McKinstry are important pieces of the winning machine that Saban has created this season after losing longtime quarterback Bryce Young to the NFL in 2023.

