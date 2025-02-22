Lakers fan Steve Sarkisian gives honest take on Luka Doncic’s blockbuster trade: “This is a joke, right?”

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has had a busy offseason. After a postseason that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals berth for the second straight season, the Longhorns have been in the news a lot. Notably, their quarterback situation was sorted out with the news that Quinn Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

However, his job as the coach of a prestigious college football program is not the only thing that has been chaotic since the season ended. Sarkisian is a big fan of the LA Lakers in the NBA, and the Lakers made a massive trade at the beginning of February, acquiring superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" to discuss the Longhorns. However, before they got stuck into the details, he was asked his opinion on the Dincic trade.

"I was actually in California at the time, and I was like, typical Lakers, right?" Sarkisian said (1:25). "This is what the Lakers do. I did (think it was fake) at first. When I first got the breaking on social media, I was like, this is a joke, right? Then I was like, holy crap this is real, and Luka is a Laker, and we didn't give up LeBron, this is great."

Steve Sarkisian makes his stance clear about leaving Texas for the NFL

Steve Sarkisian is widely viewed as one of the best coaches in college football. Although he has not won a national championship, he has led his team to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff two years in a row. As a result, there have been rumors that he could take an NFL job if there was an approach. However, in Thursday's episode, he told host Kay Adams he would not do that.

"I really think I have the best job in America," Sarkisian said. "I know that's easy to say because I'm sitting in the chair now, but I said this to my dad like 30 years ago... He asked me then, 'What's the best job?' And I said, 'University of Texas.'"

With Arch Manning taking over the starting job next season, the Longhorns should have a chance to advance to the national championship game.

