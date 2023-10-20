Deion Sanders has become a big brand in recent years, although he has always been used to the limelight. So, anyone he hangs out with instantly gets highlighted. And that spotlight doesn't always go down well with the fans.

A viral video on social media shows former cycling legend Lance Armstrong meeting with the Colorado coach in his office. While Armstrong has been a legend of his sport, the shadow of the doping allegations hangs around.

Lance Armstrong fixed Deion Sanders' bike for him "in seconds" but paid the price with heavy trolling from fans on X.

Fans rail in on Lance Armstrong as he meets Deion Sanders

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Darius Sanders shared a video on X that showed Lance Armstrong checking out Deion Sanders' bike. The Colorado Buffaloes coach looked pleased to have a cycling expert like Armstrong take a look at his bike. Armstrong noticed issues with its brakes and rear tire and, as per Darius, fixed the bike in three seconds.

While Coach Prime gave full authority to Armstrong to fix the bike, even going as far as saying that anything the former bicycling legend said would go, the fans didn't like the interaction. Many of them brought up the doping charges against Armstrong, resulting in his seven Tour De France titles being stripped.

This fan has this to say about Armstrong visiting Coach Prime.

Another fan can't stop laughing at the meetup.

This fan gave the cycling champion another title.

Another fan has advice for the Buffaloes coach.

One X user made their feelings about Armstrong clear.

This fan's husband's joke just got real, and he can't believe it.

"Did he give it steroids?" one fan wrote.

Focusing on the task at hand

When Deion Sanders finished Week 3 of the college football season, the Buffaloes were 3-0 with some great victories. But ever since then, the team has faltered in its path. The Buffs' first defeat came against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4, and then the USC Trojans overcame Prime Time's plans in Week 5.

Fast forward to Week 8, Colorado is 4-3 and in a bye week. Sanders would be working hard with the team to fix the problem that saw them blow a 29-point lead against Stanford last week.

Next up, Colorado plays the UCLA Bruins in Week 9, and Coach Prime has all the time in the world to get his team ready for the tough Pac-12 matchup. Can Deion Sanders pull the Buffaloes out of the hole they find themselves in?