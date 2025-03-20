Lane Kiffin drops a heartwarming message as Jaxson Dart pays him a visit

Lane Kiffin got a special visit from Jaxson Dart ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Dart was the Ole Miss starting quarterback for three years and formed a close bond with Kiffin. As Dart is off to the NFL, he visited Kiffin alongside Rebels tight end Caden Prieskorn, who has also declared for April's draft. As the two visited Kiffin, the coach posted a snap of the two players sitting in his office on his Instagram story on Wednesday.

"Kids are back in town," Kiffin wrote.

Jaxson Dart and Caden Prieskorn visit Lane Kiffin. Image via Instagram/@thereallanekiffin

Kiffin seemed happy that his former quarterback and tight end were paying him a visit on campus.

Dart helped Ole Miss become a powerhouse during his tenure, but the Rebels failed to make the playoffs in any of his three years there. Dart went 276-for-398 for 29 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Prieskorn, meanwhile, recorded 27 receptions for 401 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to be a seventh-round pick or a priority UDFA in the 2025 NFL draft.

Lane Kiffin believes Jaxson Dart will be a star NFL quarterback

After coaching Jaxson Dart for three years at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin is confident the signal-caller will thrive in the NFL.

Dart has risen up draft boards and could even sneak into the first round. At the Senior Bowl, Kiffin praised Dart and said he would do well in the NFL.

“Yeah, I think a lot of times in the NFL there’s so much longer verbiage and terminology, which create over time a shortened-down (version) so we can play faster," Kiffin said, via On3. "But he still has a lot of the concepts, a lot of the knowledge for it. And he can adapt to anything, so he’ll be awesome.”

Dart was a solid quarterback in college, and throughout the draft process, he has impressed scouts and has risen up the draft boards.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Dart as his third-ranked quarterback. However, in his latest mock draft, he had Dart going ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints.

"I'm hearing more and more first-round buzz on Dart, and New Orleans seems like a good fit," Kiper said. "He wouldn't be forced to play right away and could learn behind Carr... Dart was very accurate in Lane Kiffin's run-pass option offense at Ole Miss, and he can cause headaches for opposing defensive coordinators with his ability to tuck and run. Dart threw for 4,279 yards and rushed for 655 more last season."

In three years at Ole Miss, he threw for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

