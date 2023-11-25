On Thanksgiving night, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss secured a gritty 17-7 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl. Inexplicably, Kiffin expressed a poignant sentiment, acknowledging the absence of the late Mike Leach, giving an emotional touch to an otherwise intense game.

The game wasn't characterized by its beauty but by sheer determination. The mastermind behind Ole Miss' triumph, the HC couldn't help but express his undeniable feelings of missing coach Mike Leach.

The inexplicable void left by Leach's passing last December lingered, making the victory bittersweet for Kiffin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I missed coach Leach today," post-game Lane Kiffin told press reporters.

Despite being rivals on the field, the profound respect between Kiffin and Leach transcended the boundaries of competition. The coach helmed Mississippi State from 2020 to 2022.

A two-time national coach of the year, Mike Leach, 61 years old, succumbed to complications from a heart condition last year. The Mississippi State's iconic coach, known for the Air Raid offense, had been battling pneumonia.

Lane Kiffin's post-game declarations paint a rosy picture

Ole Miss v Alabama

However, this Egg Bowl win marked Ole Miss' second time in history of achieving a remarkable 10 regular-season victories. The ageless success mirrored a pattern from two years ago when they accomplished the same feat.

The Rebels, under Kiffin's guidance, capped off their 2023 regular season, earning a spot in the New Year’s Six conversation. This success, however, leaves a question lingering — Will history repeat itself in the postseason?

Lane Kiffin's post-game statements reflected his confidence in Ole Miss' post-season prospects. He underscored the challenging schedule, emphasized losses to powerhouses Alabama and Georgia, and highlighted positions he considered challenging for any team.

“The two people going to the SEC [title game], playing as well as anybody, at their place. I’d like to see the other 10-2 people and their losses and I would doubt their losses are going to be harder ones than those two places to play.” – Lane Kiffin said, reported by On3.

Kiffin's assertiveness, backed by Ole Miss' remarkable regular-season record, adds weight to their case for a coveted spot in the New Year’s Six.

Rebels illuminate the night

Mississippi St. Football

QB Jaxson Dart's spell-binding 26-yard touchdown pass to TE Caden Prieskorn and RB Quinshon Judkins' memorable 119-yard rushing performance defined Ole Miss' historic triumph.

Dart's connection with Prieskorn early in the fourth quarter solidified a monumental 10-point lead, propelling Ole Miss to a 10-2 record. The Rebels' defense showcased its prowess throughout the night.

Lane Kiffin's emotional tribute to Mike Leach paints a picture of a team that has engraved its legacy in college football history. Ole Miss now aspires to secure a spot in a prestigious New Year's Six bowl game. Only time will tell whether they succeed.